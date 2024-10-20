S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 65,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 161,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

STBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 80.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 188.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

