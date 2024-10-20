ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $59,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $116.06 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

