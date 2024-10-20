ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 72.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,059.26%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

