ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 146 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $136.88 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $137.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.29. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

