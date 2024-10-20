ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,591 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

