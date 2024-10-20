ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $603.56 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $610.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $574.51 and its 200-day moving average is $555.49.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.