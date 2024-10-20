ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $603.56 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $610.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $574.51 and its 200-day moving average is $555.49.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.