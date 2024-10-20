ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $415.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

About Home Depot



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

