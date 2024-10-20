ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 127.5% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $47.17.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

