ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

