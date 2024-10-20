StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Up 11.5% This Week

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $122.92 million and $1.09 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,834.98 or 0.04108592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00257042 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,356 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,342.12020179. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,725.95003071 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $291,666.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

