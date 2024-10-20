STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Declares Dividend of $0.36

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.
STAR Financial Group Stock Performance
OTC:SFIGA opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. STAR Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.
About STAR Financial Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STAR Financial Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for STAR Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAR Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.