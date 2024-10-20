State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

Get State Street alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $7,626,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of State Street by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.