Status Price Hits $0.0259 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $101.33 million and $2.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,976.40 or 1.00002099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007514 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00065866 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,910,886,813 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,910,886,813.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02540976 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $4,441,007.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

