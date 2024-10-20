Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,889 Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTIN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2,157.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 370,949 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 211,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PTIN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,592. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $162.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

