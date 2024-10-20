Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,564,000 after purchasing an additional 495,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.22. 151,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

