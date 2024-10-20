Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 91 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.84 on Friday, hitting $524.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,105. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $512.21 and a 200-day moving average of $468.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

