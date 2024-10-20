Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 75,646 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 7,814.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,646 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of HELO stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $62.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Stories

