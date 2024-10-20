Stephens Consulting LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

