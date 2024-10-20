Stephens Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. New Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 62,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.