Stephens Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.0% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 128,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.07 and its 200 day moving average is $498.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

