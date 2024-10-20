Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $205.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $205.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day moving average is $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.