Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 25,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.