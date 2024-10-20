StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIF stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.