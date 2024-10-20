StockNews.com Begins Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their price objective on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get trivago alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on trivago

trivago Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.62. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.25 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 41.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of trivago

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.