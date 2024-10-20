StockNews.com Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOMD

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 366.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.