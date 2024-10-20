StockNews.com Lowers Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOMB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

HOMB stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

