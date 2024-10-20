StockNews.com Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. Weibo has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

