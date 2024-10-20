Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stratos Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $3,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

CB opened at $301.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.79 and a 200-day moving average of $267.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

