Stratos Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stratos Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,168,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,218,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,219,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after buying an additional 610,783 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,567,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after buying an additional 97,964 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

