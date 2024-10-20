Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $220.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $703.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

