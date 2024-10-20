Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 131.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 63,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

