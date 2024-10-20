Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Lantheus by 21.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 722,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,445,146.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

