Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $320.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

