Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 114.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

