Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $696.38 and its 200 day moving average is $654.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.26 and a 52 week high of $766.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

