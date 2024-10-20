Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

