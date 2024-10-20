Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,678,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,079,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.66. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

