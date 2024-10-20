Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 20,572 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

UPS opened at $135.93 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

