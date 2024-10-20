Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 261 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.75 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.66.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.