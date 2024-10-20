Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 9,025 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $194.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

