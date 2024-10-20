Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 286 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $436,409.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,126.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEI opened at $260.89 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $269.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.83. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

