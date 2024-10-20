Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

