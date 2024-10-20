Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.83 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,985 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $331,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,589,000 after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.