Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.27 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 20.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Quanta Services by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $314.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $316.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.86.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

