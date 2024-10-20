Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 147,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 353,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,938,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $203.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.36.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

