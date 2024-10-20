Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

