Streamr Market Capitalization Hits $39.21 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $39.21 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,127,823,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,065,903,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

