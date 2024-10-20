Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002379 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

