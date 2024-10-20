Substratum (SUB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.85

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,976.40 or 1.00002099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007514 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00065866 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002379 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.