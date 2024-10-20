Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and traded as low as $20.35. Sumco shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 2,467 shares traded.

Sumco Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.51 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumco Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

